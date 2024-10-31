Early voting hours extended at Harris County polling locations on Halloween

Haven't voted yet? You have until Friday to cast your ballot early! Harris County polling locations are open until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Early voting hours extended in Harris County on Halloween Haven't voted yet? You have until Friday to cast your ballot early! Harris County polling locations are open until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Early voting hours extended in Harris County on Halloween Haven't voted yet? You have until Friday to cast your ballot early! Harris County polling locations are open until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Early voting hours extended in Harris County on Halloween Haven't voted yet? You have until Friday to cast your ballot early! Harris County polling locations are open until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Early voting is winding down ahead of Election Day next Tuesday. Texans have until Friday to cast their ballots early.

Harris County voting centers are open for extended hours on Halloween. Residents can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Polling hours return to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the last day of early voting on Friday.

If you plan to early vote, don't forget your government-issued I.D.

If you need a ride, METRO will give you a free round-trip ride to the polls if you show the driver your voter I.D.

According to the Secretary of State's website, 34% of the 2.7 million registered voters in Harris County have voted during the early voting period. That includes in-person and mail-in voting.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth predicted before the election that early voting numbers could get up over 70%, so that's a lot of ground to make up in just two days.

So far, ABC13 hasn't received word of any major issues related to the voting process. The Texas Secretary of State has had monitors inspecting local polling places.

"I'm absolutely not concerned about the Secretary of State sending monitors. The Secretary of State's Office has been sending monitors for the last year that I've been county clerk," Hudspeth said.

For more information on when and where you can vote, visit harrisvotes.com.

In Texas, you can cast your ballot at any polling location in your county.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.