Jury deliberates punishment for convicted murderer and former HPD officer Gerald Goines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The jury is deliberating what will happen to former Houston police officer and convicted murderer Gerald Goines after closing arguments in his sentencing phase finished on Monday morning.

The state asked for life in prison, while the defense asked for a minimum sentence of five years.

Closing arguments were supposed to finish up on Thursday, but Goines appeared to have a medical issue and was taken away on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Former HPD officer Goines taken away on a stretcher after medical issue interrupts penalty phase

The sentencing phase for former HPD officer Gerald Goines, convicted in the 2019 Harding Street raid, was interrupted by a medical issue Thursday.

Because of an ongoing gag order, no additional information was released on what the medical issue may have been.

"It's one of the most stressful events anybody could ever go through," said veteran Houston criminal attorney Kent Schaffer, reacting to the incident in the courtoom. "Which begets the question of how did these people feel who were innocent that he (Goines) came in and testified in their trial, and put them away, how did them and their family members feel? Did they have punishment and cardiac problems? Probably."

Schaffer says while medical emergencies are not that common in courtrooms, they do happen.

"I don't think it will get much sympathy for him," said Schaffer. "I mean, look. Jurors are smart. They're going to say, OK, so the guy had a bad reaction to what's going on, but he put himself in this situation. He's responsible for the deaths of two people, and God knows how many people who were locked up and prosecuted who shouldn't have been locked up or prosecuted."

Goines was convicted for the murders of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas during the botched HPD Harding Street drug raid over five years ago in southeast Houston.

Dennis and his wife, Rhogena, were killed in a shootout with police.

It was on Jan. 28, 2019, when a Houston police narcotics unit, led by Case Agent Gerald Goines, broke open the door of the Tuttle home at 7815 Harding Street, trying to serve a no-knock warrant. Goines lied on an affidavit to obtain the initial no-knock warrant, claiming the couple was dealing heroin.

Jurors have heard from members of the victim's family, as well as Goines' supporters, including former first lady of Houston Elyse Lanier and her daughter, Courtney Lanier Sarofim.

Goines took care of Mayor Bob Lanier for years, helping with his basic needs over the last few decades. Both women testified they consider him part of their extended family.

SEE ALSO: Murder trial jury hears from those wrongly put away by former HPD officer during punishment phase

The punishment phase for Gerald Goines begins Thursday, and several people linked to Goines' past criminal cases took the stand.

MORE ON THE TRIAL:

