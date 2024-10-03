Goines was convicted last week for the murders of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas during the Harding Street raid in 2019.

Closing arguments in the penalty phase for former HPD officer Gerald Goines begin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Convicted murderer and former Houston Police Department narcotics officer Gerald Goines will soon find out how many years he'll spend behind bars as the sentencing phase heads to closing arguments Thursday.

Goines was convicted last week for the murders of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas during the botched Harding Street drug raid in 2019.

Dennis and his wife, Rhogena, were killed in a shootout with police.

Former HPD officer Gerald Goines awaits hearing his punishment after being found guilty of felony murder for his role in obtaining a no-knock warrant that led to the killing of a couple in 2019.

Goines did not take part in the raid, but he did lie on an affidavit to justify the search warrant, claiming the couple was dealing heroin.

Jurors have heard from members of the victim's family, as well as Goines' supporters, including former first lady of Houston Elyse Lanier and her daughter, Courtney Lanier Sarofim.

Goines took care of Mayor Bob Lanier for years, helping with his basic needs over the last few decades. Both women testified they consider him part of their extended family.

Wednesday's intense testimony from family members included Dennis Tuttle's son, Ryan Tuttle, who spoke about his dad's love for his family.

Rhogena Nicholas's sister-in-law, Patricia Nicholas, also took the stand. Her husband, John Nicholas, was the last surviving sibling after Rhogena was killed.

The punishment phase for Gerald Goines begins Thursday, and several people linked to Goines' past criminal cases took the stand.

After Thursday's closing arguments, the jury will deliberate and decide his punishment for two counts of felony murder.

Goines faces up to life behind bars.

