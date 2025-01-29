SeaD Consulting tested shrimp from restaurants along the coast and found some serve imported shrimp, claiming they are local.

Recent study shows some Gulf Coast restaurants, including in Galveston, aren't using Gulf shrimp

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of restaurants along the Gulf Coast, including Galveston, are facing allegations of shrimp fraud.

SeaD Consulting, a food safety technology group, visited random eateries from Texas to Florida and found that many were passing off their shrimp as locally sourced, even though they were imported from overseas farms.

Researchers said the 44 restaurants sampled in Galveston and Kemah had a shrimp fraud rate of 59%.

Tampa Bay had the highest, with only two of the 44 restaurants sampled serving authentic Gulf shrimp as advertised.

The study's authors said misrepresentation hurts customers by putting them at risk of tainted food. They also said restaurants should be honest and let consumers choose what they eat.

Some Gulf states are cracking down on mislabeling seafood.

Louisiana and Alabama now require restaurants to include notices telling customers the shrimp is imported on their menus.

