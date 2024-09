1 shot, killed after altercation with man in northeast Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead after a shooting from an altercation with another man inside an apartment complex in northeast Houston on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the Pinewood Apartments in the 5900 block of Greens Road at around 9:53 p.m.

Houston police say two Black men got into an argument before one pulled out a gun and shot and killed the other. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect's description and his whereabouts are currently unknown.