Shots fired into parking lot during bar fight, injuring woman inside car in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the suspect who fired shots into a parking lot on 25th Street during a bar fight in Galveston on Friday.

The Galveston Police Department said shots were fired at about 1 a.m., and one person was injured.

Witnesses told police that bar security moved a crowd outside due to a fight between two groups of men inside.

That's when one suspect fired shots into the parking lot and ran away southbound on 25th and eastbound on Winnie, according to police.

Investigators said a woman was backing into an open spot when her passenger was shot in the back.

The woman's friends took her to the emergency room, where she is in serious condition.

Police didn't provide a detailed description of the unknown suspect other than that he is a Hispanic man.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Galveston Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau at (409) 765-3781 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.