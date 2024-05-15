Coast Guard rescues 4 people from their overturned boat near Freeport, officials say

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- Coast Guard crews rescued four people from their overturned boat earlier this week in Freeport.

According to Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, watchstanders received a mayday call at about 4:47 p.m. on Monday from a crew member who said their tug and barge were rolling over on their side with four people aboard.

Officials said the boat crew pulled three people on board from a life raft and taken to Station Freeport.

The fourth person, who reportedly suffered a back injury, was hoisted into a helicopter and flown to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Their conditions are unknown.

