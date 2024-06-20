Person of interest wanted in shooting death of man and woman near Buffalo Bayou Trail, HPD says

Houston police released photos of a person of interest in the double homicide of a man and woman found shot to death on Franklin Street in downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We now know what the person of interest wanted in a deadly downtown Houston shooting on June 2 looks like.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance photos of a man they are looking to question after a man and woman were found shot to death in the 600 block of Franklin Street.

Police only described him as a Black man with a goatee and possible beard who was carrying a small, dark bag or fanny pack. Below are two surveillance photos HPD released.

This man is only wanted for questioning.

On June 2, officers said they found the man's body on the sidewalk near Buffalo Bayou Trail. While officers were canvassing the area for witnesses, they also found a woman lying on a stairwell leading up to the intersection of Congress and Smith Streets.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene. The male victim has been identified as 38-year-old Richard Nugent, and the woman as 66-year-old RJ Lewis.

Authorities are working to find a motive and said they don't have a description of a suspect.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.