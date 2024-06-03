Investigation underway after man and woman's bodies found near Buffalo Bayou Trail, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found shot to death in downtown Houston over the weekend, according to police.

On Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department found the man's body on the sidewalk near Buffalo Bayou Trail.

When police officers were looking for witnesses, they found the woman lying on a stairwell leading up to the intersection of Congress and Smith Streets from the trail.

The Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene. Investigators believe the man was in his 30s and the woman was in her 60s.

Authorities are working to find a motive and said they don't have a description of any suspects.

