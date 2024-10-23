Fort Bend ISD scraps plans for bond-funded $47.6M elementary school over money issues

"At this point, there's nothing else to cut. I am not sure what else there is to cut to get us $80 million down, except for cutting a school," Board President Kristin K. Tassin said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD is shelving plans for a new elementary school that was supposed to be funded by a bond taxpayers voted for.

After much discussion, the board ultimately decided that even though building the new school was part of last year's bond, they just don't have the money for it.

The new elementary school was supposed to be built in the Harvest Green area of Richmond.

Instead, the board wants to use the $47.6 million that was slated for the school to help offset the district's $80 million budget deficit.

The district says data from their demographer also indicates that the school would be underutilized through the 2033-34 school year.

There was some discussion about possibly building a smaller school or spending less money on it, but ultimately, the board president explained that because of their budget shortfall, tossing out plans for the new elementary school for now seems like their only option.

The board also decided on Tuesday to talk next month about going back to the taxpayers on this, so they'll discuss a possible "special purpose bond" to get the school built.

