Fort Bend County judge staff member arrested, authorities confirm

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County judge staff member was arrested this week, according to authorities.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, saying they were "taking this situation very seriously."

"My office is aware of the situation involving the arrest of one of our staff members. This matter is currently under investigation, and we await further information before making any additional comments," he continued.

Officials did not disclose what the staff member may have been arrested for.

The incident comes days after a Harris County judge was also arrested when Houston police officers reportedly found several prescription bottles in her car.

Harris County District Court Judge Kelli Johnson was in jail on a DWI change but was released on bond earlier this week.

