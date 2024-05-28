Westfield HS product ready to tackle next chapter in life after Naval Academy graduation

Hard work is not even a word to me; there is no such thing. I don't see pain in things, the Westfield HS product told ABC13 after walking the stage at the Naval Academy.

Hard work is not even a word to me; there is no such thing. I don't see pain in things, the Westfield HS product told ABC13 after walking the stage at the Naval Academy.

Hard work is not even a word to me; there is no such thing. I don't see pain in things, the Westfield HS product told ABC13 after walking the stage at the Naval Academy.

Hard work is not even a word to me; there is no such thing. I don't see pain in things, the Westfield HS product told ABC13 after walking the stage at the Naval Academy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Westfield Mustangs defensive back Marcus Moore Jr. has always been a leader.

He's known as "Tiki" to family and friends. He was a star both on the field and in the classroom, earning All-District and All-Academic honors two years in a row. The mix of both drew him to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

"I was focused on my future at a young age," Moore Jr. said. "I wasn't thinking about the next four years on where I'd play football. I was thinking about the next forty years, where I'll be in life and how I set that up right now."

Character, leadership, and hard work have always been part of the foundation taught to him by his mom, Kashawana, and dad, Marcus Sr., and going to the USNA just sharpened those qualities.

"Even before I attended the academy, my work ethic was pretty high," he said. "Hard work is not even a word to me; there is no such thing. I don't see pain in things. I see an opportunity to become a better young man and better yourself."

Last week, Moore Jr. walked the stage at the Naval Academy, entering the officer rank. He was also commissioned as an ensign upon graduation.

"Leadership, character development, time management, and humility are all things that are important at the Academy," he said.

Moore Jr. is now home but will return to train for his future job in surface warfare in Norfolk, Virginia.

"I've changed so much through these last four years," Moore Jr. said. "It's amazing to see myself and look in the mirror with the character, leadership, and development I got at the academy. I wouldn't change it for the world. I wouldn't change my decision ever. I'm glad to be on the other side of things, reaping the benefits of four hard years of hard work."