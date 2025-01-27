Former 'disgruntled' Walmart employee in custody after firing shots in store parking lot, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Walmart worker is in custody after deputies say he fired shots from the store's parking lot on Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just outside the Walmart on Highway 99 and Morton Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the former "disgruntled" employee went into the store and was escorted out before he shot toward the freeway.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect has been placed into custody.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.