Fired special education aide charged with assaulting Woodridge Forest MS student with autism

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A fired paraprofessionial in New Caney ISD, who was accused of assaulting a student with autism, has been charged with assault.

Carson Martin, 24, faces two counts of injury to a child/elderly individual/disabled person, according to online Montgomery County records. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Last month, Eyewitness News talked to Denise Gomez about injuries to her son, Max. On Friday night, she celebrated good news after weeks of struggles.

"I'm grateful that the DA picked up the charges and is going to do something about it because my son deserved justice," Gomez said.

Max is a 7th grader at Woodridge Forest Middle School. His mother said he came home twice in October with bruises on his chest. New Caney ISD pulled security video, she said. The paraprofessional who was with Max was fired, the district said in a statement.

RELATED: New Caney ISD paraprofessional fired, accused of assaulting non-verbal student, district says

A warrant was issued this week. Bail has been set at $30,000 for each count.

"It's a big setback, the damage that he's done to Max. I don't know how long this is going to last, but it's going to take a while to get him back on track and get him comfortable again," Gomez said.

No one answered at Martin's home in New Caney, and he did not respond to ABC13's request for comment.

Max's family is fighting for accountability.

"Max is nonverbal but he has us, and we're here to speak for him," his aunt Sarahi Gomez said. "We are going to definitely be loud and make sure he's heard because what happened to him is completely unfair."

