New Caney ISD paraprofessional fired, accused of assaulting non-verbal student, district says

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A special education aide in New Caney ISD has been fired after he was accused of assaulting a non-verbal student.

Denise Gomez told ABC13 that her son, Max, came home twice in October with bruises on his chest. She said a district police officer looked at security video and saw the assault.

"I didn't want to believe it. Me and my family didn't want to believe it," Gomez said. "I knew he was scared to be there."

The 13-year-old, with severe autism, is a 7th grader at Woodridge Forest Middle School.

ABC13 is not naming the ex-employee because he has not been criminally charged.

Gomez said the alleged assault happened in what's called a "calm room," a place that is supposed to feel safe for the students.

Max has not returned to class since his mother reported the incident. Gomez, who fears other students have been abused, is not sure Max will ever feel safe at school again.

"I cannot believe somebody would do that to an autistic child who cannot defend himself," she said. "I want him charged with a felony."

New Caney ISD sent the following statement:

"An allegation of abuse by a paraprofessional against a student was brought to the school district's attention involving a student at Woodridge Forest Middle School. The district immediately began an investigation into the situation. The paraprofessional's employment with New Caney ISD was terminated on Oct. 25. Student safety is a top priority for New Caney ISD, and the district will always take immediate and appropriate action to protect the safety of students and staff. The incident has been referred to law enforcement. The district cannot comment further as this is an active investigation."

