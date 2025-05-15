1 person unaccounted for in 3-alarm house fire in northwest Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is unaccounted for after a 3-alarm house fire broke out in northwest Harris County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the blaze happened in the 5500 block of Imperial Grove.

A public information officer said three adults live in the home where the fire started, but two of them were not there at the time.

The fire marshal's office said two other homes were also damaged in the blaze.

One firefighter was treated for heat-related injuries.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, but crews have not been able to conduct a search and rescue yet.

HCFMO also shared photos as crews were still working on the fire. The images show a home completely damaged, with portions of it collapsed.

