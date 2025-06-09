West Harris County apartment fire prompts evacuations and damages at least four units, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple residents have been displaced after a fire broke out in a west Harris County apartment complex on Saturday night.

According to officials, the fire was first reported at about 8:43 p.m. at the Windchase Hamlet Apartments on 3233 Windchase Boulevard. As of 10 p.m., firefighters were reportedly still battling the active flames.

Crews reported seeing heavy fire and a large column of smoke coming from the building.

No resident injuries have been reported, but firefighters did treat several cats for smoke inhalation.

At least four units have been confirmed damaged, but officials warn that the number could grow. One side of the building has been shut off due to concerns over a potential collapse, preventing crews from fully assessing the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

