Father and stepson charged in alleged murder for hire plot carried out on Grand Parkway

An alleged murder-for-hire plot has landed a father and stepson in the Harris County Jail, facing very serious charges.

An alleged murder-for-hire plot has landed a father and stepson in the Harris County Jail, facing very serious charges.

An alleged murder-for-hire plot has landed a father and stepson in the Harris County Jail, facing very serious charges.

An alleged murder-for-hire plot has landed a father and stepson in the Harris County Jail, facing very serious charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged murder-for-hire plot has landed a father and stepson in the Harris County Jail, facing very serious charges.

On Feb. 4, a man was driving his work truck along the Grand Parkway at Mason when he was shot multiple times. Miraculously, he survived.

Initially, the incident appeared to be road rage. However, investigators quickly ruled that out. In court, it was revealed that the victim's truck had cameras inside and outside. That, along with other surveillance videos, quickly narrowed down the suspects.

The suspects are Ricardo Obando, the father, and his stepson, Mathew Rosas. In Obando's initial court appearance in front of a magistrate judge, he revealed the connection when the judge tried to put in a condition he could not contact the co-defendant.

"Do you understand this one extra set of conditions, sir?" the magistrate asked. "Yes. Your honor. He is my son," Obando could be heard explaining. The magistrate then removed the conditions.

Prosecutors allege someone paid Obando to plot out the murder-for-hire scheme and that he allegedly paid his stepson Rosas to drive the car the day of the shooting.

"The co-defendant paid this defendant $300 to drive the vehicle on the day of the shooting," a prosecutor read out during Rosas' court appearance. "The defendant had $220 and two new $100 bills at the time of his arrest. He said the $220 was what remained of the proceeds of the shooting."

Prosecutors say that Rosas confessed to his role in the scheme, which included following the victim around for several days to learn his routine before the alleged shooting.

The victim in the case remains in the hospital. His mother has posted multiple times on social media, asking for prayers for her son. Reached by ABC13, the family chose not to speak to the media.

At this point, it's unclear who allegedly paid the suspects to carry out the plot.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.

