16-year-old not in crosswalk when fatally hit by car Friday evening in Sharpstown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is dead after being hit by a car on Friday evening in the city's Sharpstown area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 8400 block of Bellaire Boulevard at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Officials said the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was crossing southbound across Bellaire Boulevard near Burning Tree and made it to the median.

Police said the teen continued walking before a driver hit her.

She was reportedly not in the crosswalk when she was hit, according to Houston police.

Police said it was unclear where the teen was headed.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, officials said.