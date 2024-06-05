Video shows hit-and-run driver crashing into crowd, killing 1 in Midtown

Police have released video from the hit-and-run incident in Houston's Museum District that killed one man and seriously injured two pedestrians.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC 13 has obtained surveillance video that shows the exact moment hit-and-run driver plowed into a group of people in Midtown, killing one man and seriously injuring two others Sunday night.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 killed, 2 hurt after hit-and-run driver crashes into crowd in Houston's Museum District, HPD says

In the video, which was captured by METRO's stationary cameras, an older model tan sedan can be seen blowing through a red light on Fannin and Blodgett. Then, the driver hits a BMW who had the right of way. The tan car then hits a curb, and goes up on the sidewalk, where a crowd of people had no chance to escape.

ABC13 paused the video to avoid showing the person killed and two others injured. The driver ran over several people, before continuing on Blodgett and then disappearing into the night. Houston Police is looking for the driver.

Police say the sedan is likely a Buick of some type. The video shows the car's trunk had peeling paint, and the car is an older model.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver and/or vehicle is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.