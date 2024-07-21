Family in NE Houston gets help from volunteers after Beryl's damage, Houston mayor shows up at home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of volunteers helped a family in northeast Houston with clean-up efforts after the family had been dealing with 12 days without power after Hurricane Beryl.

The Bennett family has been sleeping on couches and sleeping bags, huddling together in the one room cooled by a donated generator.

Volunteers from the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation and West Street Recovery helped clear the yard from debris caused by Beryl and a tree trimmer came to cut down some trees that were in the backyard.

Kenneth Bennett, who is disabled, told ABC13 on Friday that since no trees physically hit their homes, their insurance claims were denied.

He and his wife Carolyn Ann take care of four grandchildren.

Three trees in the family's backyard fell, knocking out the power, gas, and sewage lines, and another was on the verge of falling.

Not to mention, Houston Mayor John Whitmire showed up at the family's house.

CenterPoint officials sent ABC13 this statement on Friday:

"We can confirm that 6331 Harmon has meter loop damage. We cannot safely restore service to the home until they have a licensed electrician make the necessary repairs."

The family is still awaiting from CenterPoint for full power.

