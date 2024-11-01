Families of 3 victims killed in Second Ward helicopter crash seek $50 million in damages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The families of the three victims killed in last week's helicopter crash have just filed a lawsuit, hoping to get more answers as to what happened that night.

The 17-page lawsuit says the families of the victims are seeking $50 million in damages. It also says that two more relatives were supposed to be on that flight, including a cousin of the young boy who died and the mother of that cousin. However, the cousin felt sick so they decided to skip the tour.

Lawyer Randy Sorrels said they are feeling a tremendous amount of survivor's guilt.

On Oct. 20, the helicopter took off from Ellington Field at 7:40 p.m. According to the lawsuit, many videos from that night show the tragic ending of the chopper hitting the radio tower.

On board that night were Cesar Lerma, Marie Alonso, and 9-year-old Dylon Lerma. The three were doing a night chopper tour with the pilot, Samantha Grandbouche, who also died that night.

The suit alleges that the pilot "descended to a level lower than the tops of surrounding communications towers while traveling more than 100 miles per hour."

Sorrels said they have not been able to find much information on the company.

"So, we don't have any of the policies and procedures from National Helicopter Solutions. We don't know if they have been communicating with officials thus far in the week's days," he said. "We need policies. We need procedures for the licensing information of the pilot as well."

Sorrels also said that they are not satisfied with the preliminary report by the NTSB, which was just released on Thursday.

There are many unanswered questions. That being said, Sorrels says that it is important to give these grieving families some closure.

At this time, the families are asking for privacy, but ABC13 was told they are grieving together and hoping to have funerals for their loved ones next week.

