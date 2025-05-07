Ex-NFL player pleads guilty to girlfriend's 2021 murder in Spring gets 30 years in prison

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. pleaded guilty to his girlfriend's murder that took place in Spring back in 2021, according to records.

On Wednesday, Ware agreed to a plea bargain and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski.

He is now convicted of brutally murdering her and burning her body, which was found a few months later in a ditch in north Harris County.

Back on Dec. 12, 2022, on the day his trial was set to begin, Ware pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons charges in Montgomery County.

The 41-year-old took a plea deal for his drug and weapons charges and was given a 15-year concurrent sentence for both charges.

The drugs and weapons charges stem from an incident that occurred in April 2021.

Ware was pulled over for speeding, allegedly going 115 mph.

When a deputy searched his vehicle, a loaded AK-47, along with other guns and drugs like cocaine and meth, were allegedly discovered.

Ware is a convicted felon and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver/manufacture a controlled substance.

He was out on bond for this incident when Pomaski disappeared from his Spring home.

Ware is a former Klein Oak High standout who played two seasons in the NFL.

