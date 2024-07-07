Southeast Texas counties issue evacuation orders ahead of Beryl's anticipated landfall

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several counties in southeast Texas have issued evacuation orders on Sunday, ahead of Beryl's expected arrival on Monday.

La Marque Emergency Management Officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for Omega Bay and all areas outside the levee system. According to the National Weather System, tides in the area are expected to rise late Sunday night, with peak tides early Monday morning around sunrise.

High tides could prevent La Marque residents from leaving their homes for several hours and affect access to emergency services.

Brazoria County has issued a mandatory evacuation for the town of Quintana and a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas south of the Intracoastal Canal.

Evacuation orders are also voluntary for coastal communities in Matagorda County and areas west of 103 Street in Galveston that are not protected by the seawall.

Officials stated that residents staying on Galveston Island may not be able to leave safely for several hours.

ABC13's Miya Shay was on Galveston Island Sunday morning and noticed crowds dwindling as the sun disappeared behind clouds.

People are trying to figure out their next steps.

Though many people who live on the island are expected to stay, residents on the west end can evacuate to avoid the storm surge that could block roads later.

