Elizabeth Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway while setting up for a garage sale on Jan. 25, 2019.

Tomball woman to be honored in memorial 6 years after her unsolved murder

Elizabeth Barraza will be honored next week after she was shot to death while setting up for a garage sale in her driveway in 2019.

Elizabeth Barraza will be honored next week after she was shot to death while setting up for a garage sale in her driveway in 2019.

Elizabeth Barraza will be honored next week after she was shot to death while setting up for a garage sale in her driveway in 2019.

Elizabeth Barraza will be honored next week after she was shot to death while setting up for a garage sale in her driveway in 2019.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Saturday marks six years since a Tomball woman was murdered while setting up for a garage sale. Her murder remains unsolved to this day.

On Jan. 25, 2019, Liz Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive. She was 29 years old.

The shooter was captured on security camera walking right up to Barraza and shooting her before leaving the neighborhood in a dark-colored Nissan Frontier.

Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives believe the shooting was planned. The shooter was in disguise and used a revolver, which does not discard shell casings. Nothing was stolen from the Barraza's driveway or home.

READ MORE: New video shows raw moments shortly after Tomball woman killed in her driveway

Nearly five years later, Liz Barraza's murder remains unsolved despite a $50,000 reward. She was gunned down while setting up a garage sale in her Tomball driveway nearly five years ago.

"That was the worst day in my life, by far. Nothing will ever come close, I pray," Liz's father, Bob Nuelle Jr., told ABC13 last year.

Her father said she was a member of the Star Wars charity group, the 501st Legion, and had no known enemies and lived to serve others.

Liz's parents continue to update a website dedicated to the case, WhoKilledLizBarraza.

A dedication will take place next week in Barraza's honor. The "We Remember Memorial Bench" will be dedicated in her honor at Burroughs Park on Hufsmith Road in Tomball on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

A reward for information in her murder is now up to $50,000.

SEE ALSO: Reward increased to $50K for tips to solve 2019 murder of Tomball woman killed before garage sale