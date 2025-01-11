Firefighter escapes through window during 3-alarm apartment fire that damaged 8 units in Webster

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Webster Fire Department has confirmed that at least eight apartment units were damaged in an early morning fire, displacing families over the weekend.

Officials said fire crews were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to the 16000 block of Highway 3 in response to a fire that expanded to several areas.

The Houston Fire Department and the Nassau Bay, Seabrook, and Forest Bend arrived to help Webster FD.

Officials said crews swept through the units searching for victims and began suppressing the fire, which was reported as a three-alarm.

At one point, WFD said at least one firefighter did become trapped but was able to escape through a window.

No other injuries were reported. Investigators did not give the fire an official cause but said they believe it started on the first floor.

Officials confirm that the Red Cross was confirmed to help those who were impacted by the fire.