Charges dropped for DWI suspect who allegedly caused head-on collision in NE Houston, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is behind bars after reportedly being out on bond for a DWI when he allegedly caused a head-on collision that severely injured a woman over the weekend.

On Saturday, officials said Edward Hernandez, 24, was driving the wrong way in the HOV lane of the Gulf Freeway between IH-610 and Lockwood just after 8 p.m.

Hernandez collide with another vehicle, which flipped upside down, METRO police said.

SEE ALSO: Man's second DWI leads to intoxication manslaughter charge, records reveal he's a repeat offender



According to a friend of the woman who was injured, she had to have surgery and suffered a broken leg.

According to a spokesperson from the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the arresting officer at the scene that night noticed Hernandez had slurred speech and transported him to a processing facility for a field sobriety test. During the test, the 24-year-old allegedly struggled to keep his balance and stepped off the line.

However, the DA's office says nothing was written in the official report about whether the test was a pass or a fail. This led to the initial charge of driving while intoxicated being dropped, officials said.

Court documents revealed that Hernandez had been out on bond for only 15 days after an initial DWI arrest on April 11.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of killing 4 people in Galveston golf cart crash pleads guilty to driving drunk in 2022

Hernandez was only charged with failure to stop and render aid in this crash. His bond was set at $25,000, and court records said he appeared in court on Monday.