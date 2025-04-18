West University residents say the city has failed to fix 20-year-old water leak in their community

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston has been dealing with aging infrastructure, which means hundreds, if not thousands, of water leaks across the city every day.

In fact, in 2023 alone, the city lost 32 billion gallons of water, enough to supply the entire city of Fort Worth.

Action 13 has told you about some of those leaks, where neighbors call us asking for help when they can't get the city to show up to fix it. Here in West University, neighbors say a leak in front of a busy strip center has gone on for years.

West University resident Lynn Shivers said, "Twenty years of this is pretty significant."

Shivers has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. He says the multi-year leak is a waste more than anything.

"It's a waste of water where no one seems to care. It seems everyone rides past it and doesn't pay attention to it," Shivers said. "It's a stream that runs that way, it's a perfect run to the gutter."

West University resident Bryan Lethtoe said, "I used to walk my son around to St. Mark's Middle School. It gets pretty mossy there, a trip and a slip hazard."

The leak is in the driveway of the strip center on Stella Link. Some businesses say they've seen the City of West University working on it, but the fix never lasts.

ABC13 hasn't been able to confirm the timeline of the water leak. The West University Public Works office is closed for Good Friday, but the residents still want it stopped.

