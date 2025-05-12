Authorities believe the driver who hit them along the North Freeway may have been intoxicated.

Mother injured, her 3-year-old daughter killed in fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Conroe, police say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is being accused of being drunk when crashing into a family along the North Freeway on Sunday.

The Conroe Police Department said the deadly wreck happened at about 8:15 p.m. on the northbound main lanes of I-45.

According to police, a 26-year-old mother and her two daughters -- a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old -- were parked in a white Toyota Camry on the inside shoulder of the main lanes due to a blown tire. That's when officials say the driver of a blue Honda Civic, identified as 55-year-old Donald Carson, crashed into them.

When officers arrived, both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Conroe PD said that with the help of bystanders, the mom and her 5-year-old were able to be pulled from the burning Camry. They were both taken to the hospital with severe burns and injuries.

The 3-year-old, police said, was unable to be rescued and died at the scene.

Authorities said Carson, who appeared to be intoxicated during the investigation, was also hospitalized for his injuries. He was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

Officials said he will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail once he is released from the hospital.