19-year-old arrested, charged with DWI in connection with crash that killed baby boy, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a driver has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a baby boy on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department announced the arrest of 19-year-old Isiah Martinez, who faces DWI and failure to stop and render aid charges.

Martinez is accused of driving drunk at a high rate of speed when he slammed into another vehicle at the intersection of Cook Road and Corona at about 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said an 11-month-old baby in that second vehicle was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Investigators believe the baby's car seat may not have been installed properly.

The child's mother, 27, suffered minor injuries, police added.

According to HPD, Martinez and his passenger initially ran from the scene but eventually returned.

Officials said Martinez was determined to be impaired and charged for his alleged role in the incident.