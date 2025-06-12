Baby boy ejected, killed in high-speed SE Houston crash involving suspected drunk driver, HPD says

An infant was killed in a major crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening, police said.

An infant was killed in a major crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening, police said.

An infant was killed in a major crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening, police said.

An infant was killed in a major crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An infant was killed in a major crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening, police said.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the 7600 block of Cook Road. Officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a baby boy, just a few months old, had been ejected from one of the cars.

The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information suggests the infant was riding in a car with his mother and father. The family was traveling eastbound on Corona when their vehicle crossed the median at Cook Road. That's when, police say, another car speeding southbound on Cook slammed into them.

Police say two people from the speeding vehicle initially fled the scene. A passenger was found running along Cook and taken into custody. Minutes later, the suspected driver returned and was also detained. Officers said the driver showed signs of intoxication and called in HPD's DWI Task Force to evaluate.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash. Police said witnesses are being interviewed, and surveillance footage may be reviewed.

Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD added that there is some indication that the child's safety seat was not properly secured in the back seat, which may have contributed to the ejection.

No one else was transported to the hospital, but others in the vehicle reportedly had cuts and scrapes.

