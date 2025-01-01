Houston neurosurgeon facing assault charges over lidocaine injections, documents show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston neurosurgeon is facing charges for allegedly over-injecting his patient with lidocaine.

Lidocaine is a local anesthetic commonly used to treat pain. It can also be administered in topical form.

The investigation conducted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office found that the patient experienced severe adverse effects after being injected by Dr. Samer Elfallal.

Elfallal treated patients at HCA Houston Healthcare hospitals until March of 2024.

"We were aware of the ongoing investigation, and he voluntarily seized practice," Matt Hennessy, Elfallal's defense attorney, said.

In 2022, court records state Elfallal was treating a patient whom he also worked with at HCA for back pain.

It's alleged he over-injected her with lidocaine, causing seizures.

"It is alleged the complainant was in ICU, and the complainant was also still allegedly suffering from pain and memory fog," a magistrate said in court.

According to the National Health Institute, a lidocaine injection can be used as a local anesthetic to prevent pain.

It is widely considered the most common local anesthetic and is used in almost all medical specialties.

If over administered, it can affect a person's nervous and bodily functions, resulting in toxicity according to experts.

"There are other complainants that were treated by this defendant where there are open investigations. We do anticipate other charges to be filed, including at least two complainants, who have passed away since receiving treatments from this defendant," a representative for the state said.

Elfallal's license to practice is still active, according to the Texas Medical Board.

He's shown to have hospital privileges at several HCA Houston hospitals, including Kingwood and Conroe.

"This particular instance has been referred to and reviewed by the Texas Medical Board this month, and no action was taken," Hennessy said.

ABC13 did reach out to the Texas Medical Board about the review but has not heard back.

HCA Healthcare issued the following statement.

"This physician has not been affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare since March 2024."

They did not answer questions regarding the circumstances of Elfallal's exit or whether they took any action after the initial allegations.

While Elfallal is not practicing currently, he is still teaching in Dallas, but his attorneys did not specify where.

ABC13 did speak with the victim's daughter, who said she is still experiencing pain but has since returned to work.

Elfallal's attorney issued Eyewitness News the following statement:

"Dr. El Fallal is a respected neurosurgeon and would never intentionally harm a patient. It's a scary day when the state is choosing to criminalize the practice of medicine."

The DA's office did not say when additional charges may be levied.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.