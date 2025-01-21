Dozens of green sea turtles released in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of cold front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than a week under the care of the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research and the Houston Zoo veterinary department, more than 40 sea turtles were returned to the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

The turtles, which ranged in size from three to 20 pounds, were released on the beachside of the island in a joint effort between the Houston Zoo's sea turtle team, Texas A &M University Galveston's Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, Texas Park and Wildlife, Galveston Park Board, and other volunteers who assisted in the animals' rescue.

The Houston Zoo says 53 sea turtles were rescued from the coast over the last week and treated by veterinarians.

Some of the turtles receiving care at the Houston Zoo also received treatment for minor injuries and muscle damage sustained from being hurled about in the wind-driven waves. All of the green sea turtles looked healthy, active, and prepared to return home in the last examination.

If someone finds or accidentally catches a sea turtle, they are advised to contact 1-866-TURTLE-5 so that an expert can examine the turtle and administer care if necessary.

