Downed power lines near Tidwell slow down traffic along Hardy Toll Road, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is being slowed down along the Hardy Toll Road on Monday due to what officials say are downed power lines.

A spokesperson with the Harris County Toll Road Authority told ABC13 the northbound and southbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road were closed due to the downed power lines near Tidwell. In an update, officials said all southbound lanes reopened, and one northbound lane is open as well.

TranStar cameras show several lanes being affected. Officials said to still expect delays in the area.

Lt. Terry Garza with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said first responders were at the scene.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

It's unclear at this point what may have led to the downed power lines.

