'Don't Wait. Reach Out' campaign targets veterans for suicide prevention, data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month. Tragically, our nation's veterans are at a higher risk for suicide compared to civilians in the general population.

According to data from the 2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, more than 6,000 veterans lost their lives to suicide in 2021. That's 114 more than the year before. Some of the most impacted groups of veterans included women, American Indian or Alaska native veterans, and homeless veterans.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Ad Council are working together to tackle this tragedy. They released a new public service advertisement for an ongoing national campaign: "Don't Wait. Reach Out."

Since 2021, the campaign has encouraged veterans who are struggling to visit VA.gov/REACH. That website is a comprehensive resource designed to help them navigate the wide range of help that's available specifically for vets.

"This month, we want to assure veterans and those who care about veterans that suicide is preventable. There is hope, and everyone has a role to play," Matthew Miller, a U.S. Air Force veteran and the executive director of VA Suicide Prevention within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said.

For emergency assistance, anyone can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and press option 1. That hotline is staffed 24/7.

