Toys for Tots Marines need your help making spirits bright in Cypress

There are only a few days left to help Marine Toys for Tots reach their goal in Cypress during Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive.

Join ABC13 as we help the U.S. Marine Corps inspire hope for children during Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive in Cypress.

Disney Store is collecting donations for Toys for Tots Marines at Houston Premium Outlets until Friday evening.

Manager Grace Renteria said the store is getting close to its goal, but there are only a few days left to help meet the demand for gifts locally.

The Walt Disney Company announced it is giving an additional 5,000 toys to Toys for Tots in Houston to help make the holidays happier for kids in need.

"The impact has been tremendous," Renteria said. "It's very meaningful to me, because I come from a military family, and so every year, we give back to the community. It's just a joy to go and see that the kids, on their face, that they have something underneath the tree. It's a great blessing."

Since 1947, Disney has teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program, donating 2.5 million toys to families across the U.S.

If you would like to help, you can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Disney Store through Friday. Disney Store is located at 29300 Hempstead Rd., in Cypress.

You can also donate through Dec. 24 at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive.

Disney is the parent company of this station.