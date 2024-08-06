Disney Cruise Line reveals new ship 'Disney Destiny' with famed characters from the Marvel Universe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're one of the millions of Americans planning to take a cruise next year, you should know Disney Cruise Line just announced the details for its newest ship, the Disney Destiny.

"Like Loki, the next Disney Cruise Line ship is destined for glorious purpose. When the Disney Destiny sets sail, the heroes and villains-inspired ship will offer unique opportunities for families to interact with famed characters and stories from the Marvel Universe with all-new spaces and experiences," The Walt Disney Company describes.

Disney Imagineer and creative director for the ship, Beth Burkhardt, joined Eyewitness News to give viewers a first look. The ship will include adult-only spaces like a spotted, Cruella DeVille-themed piano lounge, as well as spaces designed specifically for kids.

"The heroes and villains theme of the Disney Destiny provides the perfect platform for us to collaborate with Disney Cruise Line on all-new, Marvel-inspired experiences guests won't find anywhere else on land or at sea across the multiverse," Brian Crosby, executive, Marvel Experiences Development, said. "We're honoring some of our classic heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man on board, and we're celebrating the larger-than-life personalities of the Avengers as inspiration for one-of-a-kind venues. This will be a must-do for all true believers!"

The Disney Destiny will sail to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale starting in November 2025, but Bookings open this September.

