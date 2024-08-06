Woman sentenced to 23 years for role in Lamar High School student's murder when she was a teen

Delindsey Mack was gunned down near Lamar High School in 2018 after a girl lured him out. Five years later, she's sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Delindsey Mack was gunned down near Lamar High School in 2018 after a girl lured him out. Five years later, she's sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Delindsey Mack was gunned down near Lamar High School in 2018 after a girl lured him out. Five years later, she's sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Delindsey Mack was gunned down near Lamar High School in 2018 after a girl lured him out. Five years later, she's sentenced to 23 years in prison.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The final suspect tied to Lamar High School student Delindsey Mack's killing was convicted of murder and handed her punishment on Tuesday, according to records.

Five years after Mack's death, Keona Mouton, who was a teenager at the time, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for her role in the case.

SEE ALSO: Kendrick Johnson gets life sentence for murder of Lamar HS student: 'He killed for sport'

Mack was shot to death in November 2018 near Lamar High School as a result of a war between two gangs, according to the district attorney's office. Mouton was reported to have lured Mack and another girl outside of the school as part of a coordinated attack. Police said that's when two people pulled up in a car, jumped out, and ambushed Mack.

As Mack was on the ground dying, one of the suspects allegedly stood over him and continued shooting.

Mouton was arrested in August 2019 on a murder charge.

So far, two others, Kendrick Johnson and Dave'on Thomas, have already been sentenced in this case. Johnson was given life in prison, and Thomas was sentenced to 50 years.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.