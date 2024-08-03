Woman dead after being found shot several times inside downtown Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found shot to death inside an apartment complex early Saturday morning, prompting an investigation in downtown Houston, according to police.

According to the Houston Police Department, at around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Caroline Street at the apartment complex after reports of a shooting.

Officers made entry into the complex and discovered the woman, who appeared to be shot several times, lying in the middle of the hallway next to elevators.

Police said they were unsure if the woman was a resident.

HPD said they are beginning to look for video from the complex's cameras.

At this time, officials said they have no suspect nor a motive.

