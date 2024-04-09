Woman was shot and killed just steps away from 3-year-old son at Meyerland apartment, family says

"They just said my apartment was under investigation because there was a homicide. But me calling my spouse's phone and it going straight to voicemail, I knew what was going on," the victim's wife said.

"They just said my apartment was under investigation because there was a homicide. But me calling my spouse's phone and it going straight to voicemail, I knew what was going on," the victim's wife said.

"They just said my apartment was under investigation because there was a homicide. But me calling my spouse's phone and it going straight to voicemail, I knew what was going on," the victim's wife said.

"They just said my apartment was under investigation because there was a homicide. But me calling my spouse's phone and it going straight to voicemail, I knew what was going on," the victim's wife said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members say a woman was shot and killed just steps away from her 3-year-old son inside a Meyerland apartment overnight.

Houston police said the boy was not hurt.

The deadly shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Braesmont Drive near Chimney Rock Road.

Family members at the scene identified the woman killed as 23-year-old Diamond Thorton.

At first, HPD believed the woman was babysitting a young child when the shooting happened. However, ABC13 spoke to family members who said the woman was watching her own 3-year-old son while her spouse was at work.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot several times and was lying in the doorway of her apartment -- which they say was shut and locked.

ABC13 spoke to the victim's wife and her sisters.

"They didn't tell me who it was at first. I didn't know exactly what was going on. They just said my apartment was under investigation because there was a homicide. But me calling my spouse's phone and it going straight to voicemail, I knew what was going on," Nene Carr said. "And also me knowing that my child was in the house. If this person is gone, then who is watching my kid?"

"She was a hustler. She called herself the greatness. She was a very good person to others, including strangers," Blessin Carr, Nene's sister, said.

The family told ABC13 they believe they know who killed Thorton. HPD's investigation is ongoing.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.