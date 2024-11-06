24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Body found outside auto repair shop in northwest Harris County shopping center, HCSO says

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 6:13PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a body was found outside an auto repair shop in northwest Harris County on Wednesday.

Investigators responded to the shopping center along Veterans Memorial and Gears Road at about 7 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, spotting a large law enforcement presence and multiple shell casings.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, but an investigation continues.

