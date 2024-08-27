Man sentenced to 93 months in federal prison for fraudulent paper license plates, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dallas man convicted of conspiring to commit wire fraud has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

On Nov. 29, 2023, Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to buy and sell thousands of fraudulent Texas-issued temporary buyer tags for car sales. However, investigators say he didn't sell cars.

At the hearing, the court heard how Christine-Tani and others engaged in widespread fraud, using fictitious car dealerships to generate and sell Texas temporary buyer tags without actually selling cars.

Investigators said Christine-Tani and co-conspirators used accounts on Google Mail, Instagram, and Facebook to buy and sell the fraudulent state-issued buyer tags and exchange proceeds from the illegal tag sales.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, purchases were made from all over the United States.

He also admitted he and his co-conspirators received and shared fraud proceeds via electronic payment services such as Cash App and Zelle.

The 35-year-old has been ordered to serve 93 months in federal prison, immediately followed by three years of supervised release, and has to pay $3,440,625 restitution to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Christine-Tani was taken into custody following the sentencing hearing.

"The prosecution sounded the alarm that led to changes in Texas law, which will make paper vehicle tags a thing of the past by next year," Hamdani said in a press release. "Christine-Tani's behavior was part of an epidemic of fake Texas paper tags that threatened the safety of Texans and citizens throughout the United States."

FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams said the paper tag scheme "enabled criminals to use fake Texas buyer tags while perpetrating violent crimes like drive-by shootings and armed robberies."

Emmanuel Padilla Reyes, aka Christian Hernandez Bonilla or Noel Rivera, is still a fugitive in this case.

Authorities urge you to contact the FBI if you have any information related to this investigation by calling 1-800-call-FBI by submitting an online tip. Information leading to Reyes' arrest may result in a payment of up to $5,000.