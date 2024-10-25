Heat-related issues reported among attendees awaiting Kamala Harris rally at Shell Energy Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials announced that a handful of people were transported for heat-related issues while waiting in line for Kamala Harris' rally in Houston on Friday afternoon.

In a post on X, the Houston Fire Department said it has EMS units at the Shell Energy Stadium.

Officials did not specify how many people have experienced heat issues or their current conditions.

Those needing a place to cool off are urged to use METRO's cooling bus at Capitol & St. Emanuel or SouthEast Texas RAC's cooling bus at Rusk & St. Emanuel.

