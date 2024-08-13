Sidewalk repair project addresses pedestrian safety after woman's death in Channelview in 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday morning marked the completion of the first phase of the Dell Dale Street sidewalk repair project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and city leaders were joined by the parents of 25-year-old Jacqueline Gonzalez, the woman who died after being struck by a car while trying to cross the 2000 block of Dell Dale Street in December 2022.

There was no sidewalk or lighting the night when Jacqueline Gonzalez was killed.

For the family of Jacqueline, seeing the sidewalk has a special meaning.

"I like it because it looks better for the community. Now, it's safe for walking," Gerardo Gonzalez, father of Jacqueline, said.

"I'm very honored to have the opportunity to show the Gonzalez family that the life of their daughter and the loss of their daughter will not be in vain, and that we will always have something to remind us of her," Garcia said during Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A traffic signal and better lighting will be installed over the next year.

