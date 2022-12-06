Woman hit and killed trying to cross street where 'there was no lighting' in Channelview area

There was no lighting in the roadway the 25-year-old was trying to cross, according to a sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office. She was also allegedly not at a crosswalk.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old woman was killed while trying to cross the street in an area where Harris County deputies say there is no lighting.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dell Dale in the Channelview area.

Investigators said a man in a Dodge SUV was driving northbound on Dell Dale Street when he hit the woman in the roadway.

We're told the woman was not on a crosswalk when she stepped in front of the vehicle.

"There is no lighting in the roadway," Sgt. Dashana Cheek with Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver stopped and even tried to perform CPR on the woman before first responders showed up and rushed her to a hospital, deputies said. It was at the hospital that she was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the driver did not show any signs of intoxication.