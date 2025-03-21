Body found along Space Center Boulevard in Clear Lake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to find out the identity of human remains found in Clear Lake.

The remains were discovered on Space Center Boulevard near Bay Area Boulevard Thursday at about 7 p.m.

The details of the death are unclear, but authorities don't believe there's any threat to the public.

Investigators are not sure how long the remains were there, but they are guessing anything from a month, up to years.

"Our anthropology team has come out and they have visually inspected the bones, and they say it is in fact human remains," HPD Detective Nicholas Henderson said. "We have no timespan of when they were dumped. It could've been within a month or two, depending on the weather, animal activity, or it could've been years. it's going to take forensics to nail that down for us."

The medical examiner's office is working to find out how this person died. Investigators think they may need to rely on DNA in order to help identify the person.