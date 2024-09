CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Roy

Name: Roy Martinez Lizardo

School: Energy Institute

About:

Roy is an excellent student dedicated to always becoming as a better friend, teammate, leader, and person. He has worked to build an inclusive community at his campus where all walks of life are welcomed, and he makes sure to establish connections with anyone he meets. In his spare time Roy enjoys writing love stories. He plans to attend Universal Technological Institute to pursue a career as a diesel engine and car mechanic.