Young girl who may have been kidnapped found safe at end of police chase, HPD says

HPD said the girl had been reported as a runaway, but after she was seen with a man, there were concerns that she was being trafficked. Three people were detained.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were detained after a girl, who may have been trafficked, was found at the end of a police chase, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the pursuit started just after 8 p.m. Monday at a gas station in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, not far from Hobby Airport, and ended about five miles away at a home on Longwood Garden Way.

Officers were asked to do a welfare check for a girl who had possibly been kidnapped. HPD said the girl had been reported as a runaway, but after she was seen with a man, there were concerns that she was being trafficked.

When officers arrived at the Valero gas station on MLK Boulevard and spotted the suspect's car, the driver immediately took off, sparking the chase, according to HPD.

The suspect eventually stopped at a home on Longwood Garden Way, and police said the driver and the young girl got out and ran inside.

Officers detained three people at the home and said everyone who was inside the house was cooperating with investigators.

At this point, it's unclear what charges may be filed. Police did not immediately say how the child was doing.

