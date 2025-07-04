18-wheeler tipped over on Southwest Freeway near Lancashire, blocking exit ramp and forcing closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clear debris and wreckage after an 18-wheeler tipped over on I-610 late Thursday until Friday morning, officials said.

TranStar cameras showed police blocking all lanes underneath the overpass as crews attempted to clear debris that may have fallen onto it.

The crash happened just before Lancashire, and all inbound lanes were closed as crews worked.

Shortly before 9 a.m., officials said at least two inbound right lanes were back open.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

