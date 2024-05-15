Charlie Cox is ready to return in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

LOS ANGELES -- Daredevil fans rejoice. It's been almost 10 years since the Marvel superhero starred in his own series, and now "Daredevil" is getting a new season.

"Daredevil: Born Again" is set to premiere on Disney+ in March 2025. The announcement was made during the Disney Upfront presentation on Tuesday.

Charlie Cox portrays Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil, fighting crime on the streets of Hell's Kitchen in New York City.

Cox is excited to start filming a second season, "It's quite intimidating, when you take on a role that has such an iconic history, and it's not without it's potential pitfalls. Certainly for me, taking on that role all those years ago, ten years ago now, is very nerve-wracking. The amazing thing is, when you do get it right and the fans respond to it, it's one of the best experiences you can have. We've had this success with the show for a number of years now and now we are rebooting it on Disney+ and hopefully the fans will come on a journey with us and love the show as they have previously."

The complete three seasons of "Daredevil" are streaming now on Disney+.

